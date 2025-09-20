TVK’s discipline lesson to cadre on Nagapattinam meet eve

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday issued a set of safety guidelines to its cadre and the supporters, stressing that ambulances must not be obstructed under any circumstances.

The party directed cadre and supporters to avoid climbing trees, compound walls, or public protection chambers during the campaign and ensure that public safety is not compromised.

The statement issued by party general secretary N Anand said that the campaign is aimed at directly engaging with people across districts and should not cause inconvenience to the public. The party appealed to the cadre to cooperate fully with law enforcement and government agencies in maintaining order.

The guidelines highlighted that priority should be given to the uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles, particularly ambulances, and urged party workers to facilitate their passage at all times. Special care was advised for senior citizens, women, children, persons with disabilities, and school students present near campaign routes.

TVK also instructed the cadre to avoid damaging public infrastructure such as lamp posts, transformers, buses, and other government property.

The statement emphasised that no slogans or crowd activities should disrupt normal traffic flow and that cadre should refrain from blocking school and college entrances.