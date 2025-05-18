TVK's candlelight vigil in memory of Tamil genocide victims

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday expressed solidarity with the Tamil civilians who lost their lives during the final stages of the Sri Lankan civil war in May 2009.

Marking Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam organised a solemn tribute to honour the memory of the victims.

The candlelight vigil, held in the city, was led by TVK general secretary N Anand and saw the participation of several party functionaries, including Chennai Suburban district secretary ECR P Saravanan.

The event was marked by silence, reflection, and a strong call to remember the innocent lives lost in the devastating conflict.

Marking the occasion, Vijay underscored the importance of remembering the painful history of Mullivaikkal, where thousands of Tamils perished during the war's final days.

“Let us not forget the sacrifices and suffering endured by our brethren. Our tribute is a reminder that their memory lives on in our collective conscience,” he said in a social media post.

The events organised by the TVK across the State witnessed a large number of TVK workers and fans of actor Vijay.