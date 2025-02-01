TVK's anniversary blues: After grand opening, Vijay lost the plot, rue insiders

CHENNAI: It was a grand opening for actor Vijay’s political entry, just like some of his super hit movies, but as Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) crosses its first anniversary, the party's show appears like a poorly scripted flick which had lost its plot in the first scene.

After launching the party in February 2024, the party's overall performance has been underwhelming, to say the least. Many within the party, too, question Vijay's leadership acumen and the party's prospects in the State's electoral landscape.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior TVK functionary said, "Despite the initial euphoria surrounding the party's launch, Vijay's reluctance to take a proactive role in addressing the pressing issues affecting the people of the State has raised eyebrows.”

The party's lack of visibility and impact on the State's politics has been a subject of discussion among political analysts and pundits.

"Vijay's limited public appearances, including the much-hyped Vikaravandi conference, the Ambedkar book launch event, and his recent visit to Parandur, have failed to generate the desired momentum for the party. The actor's decision to restrict his public engagements has led to criticism that he is not taking his role as a political leader seriously," the functionary lamented.

Party insiders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed disappointment over Vijay's failure to capitalise on the initial enthusiasm surrounding the party's launch.

"When the party was launched, there was a lot of expectation that Vijay would take a proactive role in addressing the issues affecting the people of the State. However, he has failed to deliver on that promise," said a senior party functionary.

Senior journalist Priyan Srinivasan, who has been following the TVK's journey closely, echoed similar views. "It has been a year since the TVK started testing the waters. The party has failed to make any significant impact on the State's politics in its last year of existence. Vijay's reluctance to engage with the public and the media has raised questions about his leadership abilities," Priyan told this newspaper. He also pointed out that Vijay's administration skills have been found wanting.

"The party's organisational structure is in disarray, and there are concerns about the manner in which functionaries are being appointed. The party's district secretaries, for instance, have been appointed without due consideration for the local dynamics," he observed.

Another criticism levelled against Vijay is his reliance on his charisma to propel the party's growth. While his fan base is undoubtedly massive, political analysts argue that charisma alone is not enough to guarantee electoral success.

"Vijay needs to combine his charisma with serious grassroots-level work if he hopes to make a meaningful impact on the state's politics," said Priyan Srinivasan.

However, another senior journalist, Ayyanathan, defended Vijay's leadership, arguing that he has been functioning effectively as a political leader since the party's first state conference in October 2024. "Vijay has been actively engaged with the party's activities, and his instructions have been promptly carried out by party functionaries. The party's efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the recent cyclone and torrential rains are a case in point," Ayyanathan told this correspondent.

Ayyanathan also pointed out that Vijay is likely to accelerate his political activities in the coming months.

"With the party's first anniversary out of the way, Vijay is likely to take a more proactive role in addressing the State's issues. We can expect to see more of him in the coming months," he opined.

The TVK spokespersons, when contacted, responded in a measured tone, stating, "We are obligated to seek approval from the party leadership prior to issuing any statements or speaking to the media. A befitting response will be forthcoming once we receive the requisite approval from our leadership."