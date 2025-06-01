TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna issues public apology over controversial remarks on EPS

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary for election campaign management, Aadhav Arjuna, on Sunday issued a formal apology after a leaked video surfaced in which he was heard making derogatory remarks against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

The video, which quickly went viral on social media platforms, drew sharp criticism from political leaders across the spectrum, including senior AIADMK functionaries and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman.

Many condemned the language used by Aadhav as unbecoming of democratic discourse.

Responding to the uproar, Aadhav released an official statement expressing deep regret.

“A video of a private conversation was unfortunately leaked into the public domain. I have always upheld the principles of democracy and have never resorted to personal attacks in my public life,” he said.

He reiterated that despite facing numerous personal criticisms throughout his political career, he had consciously avoided making disrespectful remarks.

“I entered politics with the intention of building a new, honest and people-centric political culture. I believe personal criticism has no place in healthy democratic engagement,” he noted.

Acknowledging that his words in the video were inconsistent with his personal values, Aadhav stated, “I wholeheartedly and sincerely express my regret. This incident is a learning moment in my political journey, and I remain committed to principled and transparent politics.”