TVK’s 2nd state conference: No entry for children and pregnant women

CHENNAI: Preparations are in full swing for the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) second state conference, scheduled to be held in Madurai on August 21.

According to a report from Maalaimalar, the party has announced certain restrictions for attendees.

Children and pregnant women will not be allowed to attend the conference.

Over 1,20,000 men and 25,000 women are expected to take part.

Over 100 water tanks will be installed and 400 temporary toilet facilities will be arranged at the venue.

18 entry and exit routes within and outside the venue have been planned.

CCTV cameras, 450 loudspeakers, and 20,000 electric lights are planned to be installed

The health department has been requested to provide medical teams and ambulance facilities, the report added.