TVK woman functionary arrested for stealing jewellery from advocate's house

CHENNAI: A woman functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has been arrested in connection with a jewellery theft case in Rajakkamangalam, Kanniyakumari.

According to Thanthi TV, Arshitha who holds the post of joint secretary of the party’s Melpuram Union, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by an advocate. As per the complaint, Arshitha visited the advocate’s residence claiming she needed to use the restroom and allegedly stole 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery during her time inside the house.

Police recovered the stolen jewellery from Arshitha’s possession. She is currently being interrogated, and further investigations are underway.