TVK will usher in people-centric politics after 2026 polls, says Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-president Vijay on Sunday exhorted party cadre to gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections, vowing to create a new political trajectory that would usher in a paradigm shift in the State’s political landscape.

In a letter addressed to party workers, written after unveiling and garlanding busts of the party’s icons in Panaiyur to commemorate anniversary celebrations, Vijay underscored the significance of the occasion, noting that the TVK had traversed a remarkable journey since its inception.

“Today, we embark on the second year of our victorious journey, a journey that has been marked by unwavering commitment to our ideals and unrelenting passion for the welfare of our people,” he wrote.

Recalling the party’s maiden State conference, the actor-politician highlighted the TVK’s secular social justice policies and grand action plans and emphasised, “We have been steadfast in our resolve to prioritise people-centric issues, eschewing politics of personality and instead focusing on the empowerment of our citizens.”

As the TVK prepares to take the plunge into the electoral fray in 2026, Vijay urged his party workers to redouble their efforts, intensifying their outreach programs and public welfare initiatives across the State.

“It is our duty to politicise our cadre, to foster a sense of pride and ownership among them, and to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the people’s cause,” he said.