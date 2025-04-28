TVK will form transparent govt, says Vijay

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday exuded confidence that his party will form a transparent government, sans corruption and culprits.

Speaking on the second day of the party’s booth committee workshop, Vijay said TVK was not started for political gains, but to serve people.

“TVK is not just a political party, but a liberation rally,” he said.

Further, Vijay said, “There will be no compromise in our resolve to serve people. Our party will not hesitate to go to any extent if something good can be done for people. Once our party forms the government, TVK will provide clean governance without corruption and culprits. So, the booth agents can approach the people with confidence and without any hesitation.”

Asking the booth agents to work for the welfare of people, Vijay said, if you do so, then TVK’s government will also be clean, just like the Siruvani water in Coimbatore.

The two-day workshop, held at a private college in Kurumbapalayam, was wrapped up on Sunday with the participation of cadre from Coimbatore, Tirupur, the Nilgiris and Karur. On the first day, partymen from Salem, Namakkal and Erode districts took part.

Party cadre and supporters gathered along the Avinashi Road to have a glimpse of the actor turned politician, who waved by standing on an open van on his way to the meeting venue. Traffic was disrupted on the arterial stretch due to the rally.

Aadhav Arjuna, TVK’s election campaign management general secretary and general secretary Bussy N Anand participated.