TVK western region meet: Won’t allow politics of deception, says Vijay

CHENNAI: Avinashi Road in Coimbatore witnessed literal fanfare on Saturday thanks to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s presence for his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s Western Region conference.

Vijay's arrival triggered traffic congestion across Coimbatore, particularly along Avinashi Road, as enthusiastic crowds gathered to welcome him.

Despite the conference being scheduled for the evening, vehicular movement was severely impacted from the morning, prompting police to advise motorists to use alternative routes.

Upon arrival, Vijay held a brief roadshow, greeting supporters from an open van. Volunteers and fans, waving TVK flags, thronged the route.

Addressing booth committee agents, Vijay declared that no political force could seize power in Tamil Nadu by deceiving its people, asserting that TVK would resolutely safeguard public trust.

More than 8,000 TVK workers from more than ten districts participated in the first day of the two-day conference.

"This training is not merely about votes; it is about connecting with the people. We seek power not for personal gain but for the welfare of the people."

Indirectly criticising the major Dravidian parties, the TVK president added, "Those who deceived the public may have risen before, but such politics will no longer prevail. I will not allow it."

Calling booth agents the "warriors" of TVK, he exhorted them to carry forward the party's vision based on honesty, unblemished politics, and commitment to social welfare.

"We possess truth, ambition, and dedication. The field is prepared. Now, march forward — victory is certain, " he declared.