TVK to train poll agents on membership app on August 3

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will train the party polling agents on using the “My TVK App” during the door-to-door membership drive, the party informed on Saturday.

The party's district secretaries and IT team administrators will train the polling agents and party functionaries in their respective districts on using the app during the digital membership drive.

The training, which will be provided with detailed explanations through LED screens, will be attended by over 20,000 polling agents and party workers from 15,652 polling stations in 54 assembly constituencies in 26 corporation districts on August 3, TVK's general secretary N Anand said.

“A team of technical experts from the headquarters will supervise the training session,” he said.