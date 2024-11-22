Begin typing your search...

    TVK to release district secretaries list in January

    The party plans to appoint district secretaries in a total of 100 districts across the state, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Nov 2024 12:46 PM IST
    TVK to release district secretaries list in January
    X

    TVK chief Vijay delivering speech at his first state party conference in Vikravandi (Photo credit: Hemanathan M)

    CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to announce its list of district secretaries in the first week of January.

    The party plans to appoint district secretaries in a total of 100 districts across the state, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    The selection process is currently in full swing, with inputs being sought from union, area, municipal, and branch-level administrators of the party as well as team leaders, to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive decision-making process.

    TVKTVK VijayTamilaga Vettri Kazhagamdistrict secretaries
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick