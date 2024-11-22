TVK to release district secretaries list in January

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to announce its list of district secretaries in the first week of January.

The party plans to appoint district secretaries in a total of 100 districts across the state, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The selection process is currently in full swing, with inputs being sought from union, area, municipal, and branch-level administrators of the party as well as team leaders, to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive decision-making process.