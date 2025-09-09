Begin typing your search...

    TVK to meet DGP over permission for Vijay’s Tiruchy campaign

    According to a Thanthi TV report, police have reportedly denied permission for TVK president Vijay’s campaign in Trichy for the second time.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Sept 2025 9:56 AM IST
    TVK to meet DGP over permission for Vijay’s Tiruchy campaign
    X

    Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay 

    CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders are set to meet the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a petition seeking permission for party president Vijay’s proposed campaign in Tiruchy.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, police have reportedly denied permission for TVK president Vijay’s campaign in Trichy for the second time.

    Following the rejection, TVK general secretary Anand has decided to submit a petition to the Director General of Police seeking approval for the campaign.

    Tamilaga Vettri KazhagamTVKTVK president Vijaycampaign
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X