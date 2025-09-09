TVK to meet DGP over permission for Vijay’s Tiruchy campaign

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders are set to meet the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a petition seeking permission for party president Vijay’s proposed campaign in Tiruchy.

According to a Thanthi TV report, police have reportedly denied permission for TVK president Vijay’s campaign in Trichy for the second time.

Following the rejection, TVK general secretary Anand has decided to submit a petition to the Director General of Police seeking approval for the campaign.