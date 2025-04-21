TVK to host two-day seminar for polling agents in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has decided to organise a two-day seminar for the party's polling agents in Coimbatore.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the seminar which will be held on April 26 and 27, will take place at SNS College campus in Kurumbapalayam.

Speaking about the event, TVK general secretary N Anand said that polling agents from 10 union districts will participate in the seminar on the first day and agents from 13 union districts on the second day.

Party president Vijay will participate in the seminar and give a presentation on the activities for regime change in the state. He will also elaborate on the details of the field work for the 2026 assembly elections and related duties.