TVK to contest alone, rules out AIADMK ties

CHENNAI: Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday reaffirmed that the party would contest the upcoming elections independently, insisting there was no change in its earlier stand of not aligning with the AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters after the first meeting of the newly constituted 28-member administrative committee to coordinate party activities, Nirmal Kumar responded to questions about the AIADMK’s recent public meetings and its leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s reference to the TVK flag. “There have been many discussions and criticisms over the past month. We remained silent, observing everything. But let me make it clear in one line, the stand we announced a month ago remains unchanged,” he said.

When asked specifically about Palaniswami pointing to TVK flags at an AIADMK rally, Nirmal Kumar replied, “I will answer this in one sentence because the question keeps coming up. There is absolutely no change in our stand. What our position was a month ago, it remains the same today.”

On September 28, TVK president Vijay, addressing a rally at Namakkal, had said that true followers of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were questioning the AIADMK-BJP alliance, adding that people would not accept such a partnership.

After the Karur stampede tragedy, Palaniswami, while speaking at a rally in Kumarapalayam, had pointed to TVK flags in the crowd and said, “You see the flags waving there. People have already drawn the Pillayar suzhi for the alliance.” He also remarked that while the ruling DMK depended on its allies, the stronger alliance would be one led by the AIADMK.

He said the party’s administrative committee had taken several key decisions and further announcements would follow after the leadership’s approval. Routine political programmes, including roadshows and public outreach events, would resume once the necessary court clearances and Standard Operating Procedures were in place, he added.