TVK to appoint one union secy for 25,000 voters to strengthen party base

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has decided to appoint one union secretary for every 25,000 voters across Tamil Nadu as part of its organisational expansion.

According to party sources, meetings were held on Saturday with district secretaries from Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, and Tirupur, where the appointment of union secretaries has already begun. Party functionaries said the move is aimed at strengthening grassroots-level coordination before TVK president Vijay embarks on his statewide tour.

Instructions to complete the appointment process were issued during a meeting convened by TVK general secretary N Anand at the party's headquarters in Panaiyur here. Secretaries from 20 districts attended the meeting.

Party insiders said that the first phase of appointments will be completed before Vijay begins his public outreach tour. The appointments are being carried out in a phased manner, with priority given to districts where the tour schedule is expected to commence soon.

Vijay is scheduled to begin his tour in the coming weeks.