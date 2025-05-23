TVK to apply for common symbol ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu polls

CHENNAI: With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on the horizon, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is preparing to secure a common election symbol.

According to the Election Commission of India's guidelines, registered parties contesting in more than 20 of the 234 Assembly constituencies are eligible to apply for a common symbol.

The Commission has opened the application window for this process beginning November 11, 2025.

Sources close to the party leadership confirmed that TVK is actively engaged in high-level deliberations over symbol selection.

"Our consultations are in full swing. Our president, Vijay, is personally overseeing the process to ensure the chosen symbol reflects TVK's identity and resonates with the people," a senior party functionary told DT Next on condition of anonymity.

Party president and popular actor Vijay is reportedly keen on a symbol that is both distinctive and easily recognisable to voters across the State.

The source added, "The symbol would represent the people's aspirations and be easy to identify on the voting machine. "

The party's formal application is expected to be filed in November, aligning with the Commission's schedule.