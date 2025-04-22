TVK supporters go on padayatra to Velankanni for Vijay's victory in 2026 assembly polls

CHENNAI: A video of a group of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters going on a padayatra to the Velankanni church in Nagapattinam to pray for party chief Vijay to become the Chief Minister in the 2026 assembly elections has gone viral on the internet.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, eight people including Gana Akash, a TVK member from Ranipet district, undertook the journey on foot from their hometown to the Velankanni church.

The group walked a distance of 330 kilometers in 10 days and completed the last leg of 750 meters from the new church to the old church by kneeling down and walking the rest of the way.

A video of the youths holding a banner in their hands while kneeling down and praying for Vijay has gone viral on social media.