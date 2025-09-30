TVK Stampede: YouTuber Felix arrested for spreading misinformation; cases booked against 25 social media accounts

CHENNAI: Chennai Police's Cyber crime wing police arrested YouTuber Felix Gerald during the early hours of Tuesday for spreading misinformation on social media about the Karur Tragedy in which 41 persons including children died.

On Monday, Police arrested three persons- Sagayam (38) of Perumbakkam - BJP functionary and TVK cadres - Sivanesan (35) of Mangadu and Sarathkumar (32) of Avadi on similar charges.

Earlier on Monday, in an official statement, Greater Chennai Police said that they have booked 25 social media accounts for sharing rumours about the Karur tragedy.

"The government is already taking measures based on the ongoing investigation. We urge the public not to spread misinformation. Strict action will be taken against anyone posting or forwarding content that causes fear or disrupts public order.” said the official statement.

Police warned that individuals who retweet or forward misleading messages will also face legal consequences. The arrested suspects were produced before a magistrate court and remanded in custody.