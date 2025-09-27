TVK stampede: Union Minister Amit Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night spoke with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin to take stock of the situation following the tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay’s rally in Karur.

According to sources, the Union Minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families during the conversation. He also enquired about the condition of those injured and the ongoing relief measures being undertaken by the state government.

Amit Shah assured the state government of all possible assistance from the Centre, including necessary support in rescue, relief, and medical care. He further stated that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with State authorities.