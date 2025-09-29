TVK stampede tragedy: Death toll at Vijay's Karur campaign rises to 41

CHENNAI: The death toll in the stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s campaign in Karur has increased to 41.

According to a Thanthi TV report, a woman named Suguna, who had been undergoing treatment at the Karur Government Hospital, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

At least 16 women and 10 kids were among those who suffocated to death at the actor-politician's heavily-crowded rally.