TVK Stampede: Justice Aruna Jagadeesan continues probe for second day in Karur

CHENNAI: Retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan is conducting inquiry for the second consecutive day at the site of the stampede in Karur.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, she interacted directly with the public present during the incident.

The tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s campaign rally has claimed 41 lives, with several others still receiving treatment in hospitals. Veluchamy Puram, where the incident occurred, remains under strict police control, and entry of outsiders is prohibited.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragedy, appointing Justice Jagadeesan to head a one-member commission. The commission began its investigation in Karur on Sundauy and has reportedly reviewed CCTV footage from the venue as part of the probe.