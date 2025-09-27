TVK Stampede: CM Stalin to visit Karur on Sunday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed that reports came out from Karur was concerning and directed ministers to carry out relief measures.

In a social media post, the chief minister said that he had directed former minister V Senthilbalaji, health minister M Subramanian and district collector to ensure proper medical treatment to persons admitted in hospitals after falling ill in the stampede.

"I have also directed minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who is from the neighbouring Trichy district, to assit the relief measures on a war footing," Stalin said.

Requesting the public to cooperate with doctors and police, Stalin has spoken to ADGP to ensure normalcy.

Meanwhile, government sources said that the Chief minister has decided to visit Karur on Sunday to oversee the measures.

Stalin also instructed district collectors of Dindigul and Trichy to Karur immediately.