TVK stampede: Anbumani demands inquiry, Rs 10 lakh relief

CHENNAI: Alleging inability of police in controlling the crowd in Karur, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded a high-level investigation into the stampede.

''The deaths occurred in the campaign can not be justified in any way. The reason for the incident is failure of the police in streamlining and controlling the crowd. Actions should be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Also, the a relief of Rs. 10 lakh each should be provided to the families of the deceased," he said.