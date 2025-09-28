TVK stampede: Action will follow judicial probe findings, says CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday assured that appropriate action would be taken once the judicial commission probing the Karur stampede delivers its findings.

Addressing reporters at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital after paying homage to the 40 victims who died at actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay's rally, Stalin said, "The truth will emerge through the inquiry and necessary steps will be taken accordingly." He declined to comment on speculation over arrests, including that of Vijay, stating that decisions would be based solely on the panel's report.

Explaining that he had advanced his visit after seeing "heart-wrenching visuals" on television, Stalin urged the public to cooperate with officials and assured that the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to their families without delay.

The Chief Minister recounted receiving word of the incident late on Saturday. "I was shocked to hear that a stampede-like situation had led to breathlessness among many and that several had been rushed to the hospital. Soon after, I received reports of deaths," he said.

Stalin said he immediately contacted Karur MLA and former Minister V Senthilbalaji and directed Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and S Muthusamy, along with senior police officers, to reach the spot. Civil and health officials from neighbouring districts were also deployed.

He confirmed that 39 people had died so far, 13 men, 17 women, four boys and five girls, and that 51 others, including 26 men and 25 women, were under intensive care. "This is an unprecedented tragedy at a political meeting. It must never happen again," he said, conveying his "deepest condolences" to every bereaved family.

Stalin announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to each injured person from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. A one-member commission headed by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan will conduct the inquiry.