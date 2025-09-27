TVK Stampede: 31 people brought dead to Karur hospital

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian on Saturday confirmed that 31 people were brought dead to the Karur Government Medical College and Hospital following the tragic incident.

According to the Minister, the deceased include six children, nine men, and sixteen women, while 40 others are currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the mishap.

“The death toll stands at 31 as of now, but it may rise further as several injured persons remain in critical condition,” he told DT Next.