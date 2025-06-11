TVK prez Vijay appoints new office bearers for party wings

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday announced the appointment of new office bearers for various party wings as part of the ongoing organisational expansion.

In his statement, Vijay said that new appointments have been made for the party's Information Technology (IT), social media, legal and legal advisory wings.

Office bearers have also been named at the state and zonal levels under the IT division, reports added.