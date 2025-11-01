TVK president Vijay takes TN Day vow to liberate State from DMK's 'clutches'

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Saturday vowed to "retrieve Tamil Nadu from the anti-people DMK" and establish a "true people's democracy" in 2026.

Extending his heartfelt greetings on Tamil Nadu Day, Vijay paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the border struggle and to those who were instrumental in naming the State "Tamil Nadu."

In a social media post, he said, "Let us remember the sacrifices of those who fought for the creation of Tamil Nadu and those who made it possible for our State to be called Tamil Nadu. We shall forever honour them. With the strength of the people, we will reclaim Tamil Nadu from the anti-people DMK and establish true democracy in 2026. May the pride of Tamil and the glory of Tamil Nadu resound across the world! Happy Tamil Nadu Day!"