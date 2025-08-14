TVK president Vijay condemns arrest of cleanliness workers, demands immediate release

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Thursday strongly criticised the arrest of cleanliness workers protesting against the privatisation of conservancy services in the city, calling the action “undemocratic” and “inhumane.”

In a statement, Vijay said the ruling DMK government had acted in an “anarchic manner” by detaining the workers, including women, during late-night operations.

“Reports indicate that several women sanitation workers fainted while being forcibly taken into custody, and some sustained serious injuries. Such treatment of women is unacceptable in any civil society. The injured must receive prompt medical attention, and measures should be taken to ensure their well-being,” he said.

The actor-politician noted that the detained workers were being held in different locations without access to their families.

“Are cleanliness workers anti-nationals to be isolated in this manner? Does the ruling government have any sense of accountability?” he asked. Vijay accused the government of failing to honour commitments it made while in opposition. “If you cannot fulfil the promises you made, why make them in the first place?” he said.

He demanded that the arrested workers be released immediately and that the administration provide them with an alternative site to continue their protest. “The sanitation workers are seeking justice through peaceful means. Suppressing their voices undermines democratic principles,” Vijay added.