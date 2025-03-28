TVK poster controversy: N Anand named CM candidate, Vijay’s name excluded

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has been plunged into chaos following the emergence of posters featuring N Anand, the party's general secretary, as its chief ministerial candidate.

The sudden appearance of these posters, pasted by Chennai suburban district secretary ECR P Saravanan, has sparked widespread confusion and discontent among party ranks, particularly as they conspicuously omit any mention of TVK president Vijay.

The development comes on the eve of the TVK general council meeting, scheduled to take place in Thiruvanmiyur here by this morning.

Notably, the omission of Vijay's name from the posters has raised eyebrows, given his stature as TVK founder and president.

TVK general secretary N Anand dismisses poster controversy

In response to the poster proclaiming him as the future Chief Minister, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand downplayed the issue, stating that he is merely an ordinary worker within the party.

Anand attributed the poster to the handiwork of miscreants, seeking to deflect attention from the controversy.

"I am just an ordinary worker in TVK. It appears that some miscreants have taken it upon themselves to create this poster,” Anand told reporters here.