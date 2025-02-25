TVK plans anniv meet at Mamallapuram on Feb 26

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is all set to mark its second anniversary on February 26 with a grand meeting in Mamallapuram.

According to TVK General Secretary N Anand, the second-anniversary inaugural ceremony will be held at a private hotel in Mamallapuram, under the leadership of party founder-president Vijay.

“Our party, founded on the principles of love, concern, and selfless service to the people, has made tremendous strides in the past one year.

We have been able to achieve this feat thanks to the unwavering support of the people, who have reposed their faith in our party’s vision and ideology,” Anand said in a statement. The event at the hotel will also witness the participation of popular political strategist Prashant Kishor. This is expected to boost strategising of the fledgling party as the pollster is expected to guide the party through.

Additionally, sources indicate that several leaders from other political parties, including B Kaliyammal, are likely to join the TVK in the presence of Vijay during the event.