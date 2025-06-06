TVK plans 42-day state-wide tour ahead of 2026 TN polls

CHENNAI: With just ten months remaining for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has planned an extensive 42-day public meeting tour starting in July.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the tour is expected to begin either in the second week of July or the first week of August.

The report also mentioned that the starting point is yet to be finalised, with Tiruchy and Madurai being considered. A dedicated campaign van is also being prepared for the tour.

The party leadership has instructed district secretaries to assist in organising these public meetings and to submit reports diligently. Vijay has also directed party executives to avoid internal conflicts and to stay focused on the 2026 electoral goal, emphasising the importance of not responding to opposition criticism.

With the shooting of Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, now wrapped up, the actor-turned-politician is reportedly keen on expanding the party's reach ahead of the elections.

Party administrators said the main objective is to extend Vijay’s influence beyond Chennai and ensure his message reaches rural areas.