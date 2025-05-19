TVK phase two of booth committee conference to be held in Vellore

CHENNAI: Following the success of the first phase of the booth committee conference in Coimbatore, TVK chief Vijay is reportedly holding discussions with his party members regarding the preparations for the second phase of the conference.

According to Maalaimalar, to execute the second phase of the conference in a successful manner, various places were being inspected for the venue and it has been decided that it would be held in Vellore.

Reports have emerged that party General Secretary N Anand and executives personally visited and inspected the conference venue. Booth committee members from 20 districts including Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, and Krishnagiri are scheduled to participate in the conference to be held in Vellore.

Party leader Vijay is scheduled to attend the two-day conference and deliver a special address and plans are also underway to hold a 'road-show'. Vijay is expected to officially announce the date of the conference soon.