TVK office in Tiruvallur demolished for highway encroachment

CHENNAI: The Highways Department has demolished the Tiruvallur South District Youth Wing building of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for encroaching on the highway in Tiruvallur.

The demolition carried out using a JCB, is part of an ongoing operation for clearing illegal encroachments along the area, added a Maalaimalar report.

The operation, which began a week ago, removed encroached shops and houses that have been built on public land along the highway.