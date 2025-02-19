Begin typing your search...

    The demolition carried out using a JCB, is part of an ongoing operation for clearing illegal encroachments along the area, added a Maalaimalar report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Feb 2025 11:24 AM IST
    TVK office in Tiruvallur demolished for highway encroachment
    Visual from spot

    CHENNAI: The Highways Department has demolished the Tiruvallur South District Youth Wing building of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for encroaching on the highway in Tiruvallur.

    The operation, which began a week ago, removed encroached shops and houses that have been built on public land along the highway.

    Highways DepartmentTVKEncroachment
    Online Desk

