TVK offers support to cleanliness workers in Chennai

CHENNAI: Aadhav Arjuna, TVK general secretary (election campaign management), on Wednesday strongly criticised the State government over the ongoing plight of cleanliness workers, accusing the administration of suppressing protests, ignoring workers’ demands, and acting in a ‘party-centric’ rather than a people-centric manner.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the protesting workers who have been on an indefinite fast for 10 days, along with his party general secretary, Bussy Anand, he said, “Women from marginalised communities are suffering without food, facing eviction, and unable to pay school fees after being abruptly removed from work.”

Aadhav condemned the forcible removal and arrest of protesting workers by the Corporation a few months ago, and accused officials of pushing long-serving staff into private contractor-based systems that violate their basic rights. “TVK will extend immediate relief and support to all 1,953 affected workers,” he added, and urged CM Stalin to hold resolve the crisis “on a war footing”.