TVK not a recognized political party, EC tells HC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India on Friday informed the Madras High Court that top actor Vijay's TVK is not a recognised political party.

Niranjan Rajagopal, counsel for EC made the submission before the First bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, when a Public Interest Litigation filed by C Selvakumar, which among other reliefs sought to derecognize Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), came up for hearing.

TVK's derecognition was sought in the wake of the September 27 stampede at the party's rally organised in Karur that killed 41 persons. Vijay attended the rally.

The bench directed the Registry to place all matters relating to September 27 Karur stampede before the administrative side of the high court, to constitute a bench for dealing with the cases, except those that were pending before the Supreme Court.

In so far as the prayer to derecognize TVK, Niranjan Rajagopal said the party was not a recognised one and hence this prayer would not stand.

Originally, this petition was filed in the Madurai bench of the Madras HC, but it was transferred and listed before the First bench since the first respondent in the petition was the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

In so far as the prayer to alter the FIR against Vijay, the bench said it would be effectively dealt with by the order of the Supreme Court, directing CBI probe in the matter.

In his petition, Selvakumar sought a direction to the ECI to strictly enforce the prohibition on the use of children and women in any political rallies, processions, and election campaigns across the State, in strict compliance with its directive dated February 5, 2024. He wanted a directtion that all recognized political parties shall mandatorily submit an undertaking ensuring adherence to the above prohibition, failing which the ECI shall initiate appropriate action including derecognition.

He also sought a direction to fix liability upon the leadership of the TVK for allegedly mobilising women and minor children unlawfully, resulting in mass casualties.

He also sought a direction to the TVK for payment of adequate compensation--minimum Rs 1 crore per deceased and proportionate relief for injured persons.