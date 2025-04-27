TVK members booked for traffic disruption in Coimbatore during Vijay's visit

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore City Police have registered cases against members of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for causing traffic disruptions during party leader Vijay’s visit yesterday (26.04.2025).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, cases were filed against 133 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, and fines were imposed. Additionally, individuals who damaged barricades and caused disturbances at the Coimbatore airport have also been booked. The complaints were registered at the Peelamedu Police Station.

The incident occurred during a two-day booth committee seminar organized by TVK at a private college auditorium near Kurumbapalayam, Coimbatore. Vijay, who is spearheading training sessions for booth agents from Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, and Salem districts, participated in the event.