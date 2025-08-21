TVK Madurai conference LIVE | Massive turnout expected as Vijay prepares to address gathering
The second state conference is scheduled to take place at Parapathi in Madurai district, where lakhs of people began gathering on Wednesday night to witness the leader's speech.
CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay is set to lead his party's second state conference shortly, months ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. The second state conference is scheduled to take place at Parapathi in Madurai district, where lakhs of people began gathering on Wednesday night to witness the leader's speech.
The event venue has been prepared on an expansive 500-acre ground, with seating arrangements for over one lakh people. A 500-metre-long ramp extending from the stage has been constructed as the central attraction, and exclusive sections have been designated for women and youth. With a massive turnout expected, elaborate security arrangements are in place, with more than 3,000 police personnel deployed to manage the crowd.
The party is also set to deploy drones to supply medical kits in case of emergencies, ensuring quick first aid and treatment.
Incidentally, a giant flagpole on which Vijay was scheduled to hoist the TVK flag collapsed on Wednesday, crashing down on a parked four-wheeler and crushing the vehicle. However, nobody was injured in the incident.
It may be noted that the maiden state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was held at Vikravandi in Villupuram district last year.
Live Updates
- 21 Aug 2025 2:45 PM IST
Families with children evacuated from the conference
Due to the increasing heat, the medical team is evacuating those who arrived with children for the conference. They have been advised to move to shade, set up near the venue.
- 21 Aug 2025 2:43 PM IST
Over 40 ambulances are kept ready for the conference
More than 40 ambulances with life-saving medical equipment have been arranged for the conference, where lakhs of volunteers are expected to gather.
- 21 Aug 2025 2:38 PM IST
Denial of permission for TVK vehicles causes traffic congestion
Vehicles heading to the TVK conference via the Valayankulam route were halted, resulting in severe traffic congestion.
Police denied permission for vehicles to pass through Valayankulam, citing disruption to traffic.
- 21 Aug 2025 2:35 PM IST
Volunteers collapse in Madurai Heat during conference
Despite being provided with food and water facilities, many volunteers fainted as the heat crossed 102.2° F in Madurai.
A medical team is on site and is immediately attending to those affected and providing treatment.
- 21 Aug 2025 2:22 PM IST
TVK cadres throng TASMAC outlets
“Why hasn’t the shop opened even after 12,' many asked as a QR codeglitch kept many waiting outside the TASMAC
- 21 Aug 2025 2:09 PM IST
According to a Thanthi TV report, TVK chief Vijay will take the centre stage at 3 pm
- 21 Aug 2025 2:05 PM IST
Here’s what Amit Shah said on buzz about Vijay-led TVK joining NDA
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a special interview with Daily Thanthi, responded to questions about Tamil actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and its potential alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.
When asked whether TVK would join the NDA, Shah said, “ There is still enough time for the election. Everything will be clear at the right time.”
On the possibility of a coalition government being formed in Tamil Nadu, Shah asserted, “Our National Democratic Alliance will definitely form the government, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be a part of it. We are contesting the elections under the leadership of the AIADMK, and the Chief Minister will be from the AIADMK.”