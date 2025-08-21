TVK Madurai conference LIVE | Massive turnout expected as Vijay prepares to address gathering

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay is set to lead his party's second state conference shortly, months ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. The second state conference is scheduled to take place at Parapathi in Madurai district, where lakhs of people began gathering on Wednesday night to witness the leader's speech.

The event venue has been prepared on an expansive 500-acre ground, with seating arrangements for over one lakh people. A 500-metre-long ramp extending from the stage has been constructed as the central attraction, and exclusive sections have been designated for women and youth. With a massive turnout expected, elaborate security arrangements are in place, with more than 3,000 police personnel deployed to manage the crowd.

The party is also set to deploy drones to supply medical kits in case of emergencies, ensuring quick first aid and treatment.

Incidentally, a giant flagpole on which Vijay was scheduled to hoist the TVK flag collapsed on Wednesday, crashing down on a parked four-wheeler and crushing the vehicle. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

It may be noted that the maiden state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was held at Vikravandi in Villupuram district last year.

