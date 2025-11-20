TVK looking at alternative dates as cops deny permission for Dec 4, citing safety reasons

CHENNAI: A couple of months after the Karur stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives during his weekend rally on September 27, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has resolved to resume his statewide election outreach, this time on a weekday schedule.

He is expected to restart the tour from Salem this December. Police denied permission for December 4 due to security concerns, as the date falls close to many festivals, including Karthikai Deepam on December 3 and the commemoration day of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6.

TVK officer bearers are looking at alternative days to mark Vijay's first public engagement since the Karur tragedy.

According to senior TVK functionaries, the decision was finalised after Salem district office-bearers appealed during the party's special General Council meeting at Mamallapuram on November 5, urging Vijay to "not allow the party's momentum to diminish."

A top TVK insider said, "Cadre across the State were emotionally shaken after Karur, but they also felt strongly that the party chief must carry on. Salem was unanimously chosen as the place to relaunch the campaign."

Party sources confirmed that formal requests seeking police permission and enhanced security arrangements have already been submitted. "This leg of the tour will be conducted with stringent crowd-management protocols. Safety is now the foremost priority," a senior TVK leader told DT Next.

In a shift from his earlier plan, in which weekend roadshows drew massive, often overwhelming crowds, Vijay will now restrict his outreach to two weekdays each week, covering two districts.

The new format, party leaders say, is aimed at ensuring smoother logistics and more controlled gatherings. "Weekdays allow for disciplined, better-regulated public interactions. The objective is meaningful engagement without compromising safety," a party functionary explained.

Despite the sombre backdrop, TVK insiders describe the campaign's restart as a "crucial moment" for the cadre. "He (Vijay) wants to meet people directly, listen to their grievances, and reaffirm his commitment to clean, accountable politics," a senior leader added.