TVK likely to give Erode East by-poll a miss

CHENNAI: The fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is likely to abstain from contesting the upcoming bypoll for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

Sources within the TVK revealed that party founder Vijay has 'conveyed' to party functionaries that they should not prioritise the by-poll, which was necessitated by the sudden demise of EVKS Elangovan, the Congress MLA who won the seat in February 2023.

According to party insiders, TVK's primary focus remains contesting the 2026 Assembly elections, with the ultimate goal of securing a single majority and unseating the incumbent DMK government.

"This strategy, as articulated by Vijay, is aimed at consolidating the party's resources and energies towards achieving a decisive victory in the 2026 polls," said a TVK functionary, wishing not to be named.

If the sources are to be believed, the party's decision to skip the Erode by-poll is reportedly influenced by concerns regarding the fairness and transparency of the electoral process in the State, particularly when the ruling DMK dispensation.

The shadow cabinet of Vijay also cited the substantial expenditure incurred by the DMK in previous by-polls, which they believe would be replicated in this election.

TVK spokesperson Ramesh Srinivasan corroborated this stance, stating that the party's sights are set on the 2026 Assembly elections.

"Our leader has clearly articulated that our primary objective is to contest and win the 2026 Assembly elections. Until then, we will not be participating in any by-polls or other elections," he told DT Next.

However, in a sagacious advisory, senior journalist K Ayyanathan has urged the nascent party to refrain from participating in by-polls, citing the entrenched malpractices of Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu.

He astutely observed that by-polls have devolved into a mere 'formula' for Dravidian parties, where they exploit government machinery to woo voters and secure victories.

"Being a nascent party with a distinctive ideology, it should eschew such tactics and maintain its integrity. Moreover, TVK should not extend its support or endorsement to any other party in the by-poll, thereby preserving its autonomy and credibility," Ayyanathan told this newspaper.