TVK likely to attend all-party meeting on Parl delimitation

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will most likely attend the all-party meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the State secretariat to deliberate on the proposed Parliament delimitation exercise.

If sources in the party were to be believed, TVK would be represented in the all-party meet by its general secretary N Anand. Though the party has not officially stated its position on the issue of participating in the meeting, it has been reliably learnt that the fledgling party of actor Vijay was not inclined to abstain from the first major political event it was being invited for.

Also, mere attendance could be a political statement and garner much-needed limelight at the political nerve centre of the State. The party could also utilise the platform to train its guns at the BJP-led Union government along with the rest of the polity.

Off the meeting, the TVK could utilise the opportunity to target its political enemy DMK, which has been successfully projecting itself as the leader of the anti-BJP bandwagon ahead of the crucial election year. As of now, all but the BJP, TMC and NTK have confirmed their participation in the meeting.