TVK leader Vijay arrives in Tiruchi for second phase of campaign

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay arrived at Tiruchi International Airport on a chartered flight at 9:25 am on Saturday to begin the second phase of his election campaign in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

As in his earlier visits, hundreds of party functionaries and volunteers turned up in cars and two-wheelers to greet him. However, paramilitary forces and local police, deployed as a precautionary measure, stopped supporters and office-bearers at the airport entrance. Only airport staff, ticketed passengers, and those carrying valid ID cards were allowed inside, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Vijay later left the airport by car and travelled via Pudukottai Road, Mathur, Sooriyur Ring Road, and Thuvakudi Toll Gate before joining the Thanjavur bypass to reach Nagapattinam.

Police sources said that by avoiding city limits and taking suburban routes, Vijay would be able to carry out his planned campaign programmes in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts without disruption.