TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna skips inauguration of Basketball Tournament in Dehradun as sister develops health problem

CHENNAI: Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and President of the Basketball Federation of India, skipped the inauguration of the National Sub-Junior Basketball Tournament in Dehradun as his sister had developed a health problem. Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary General, Basketball Federation of India, told ANI that Aadhav Arjuna received a call regarding his sister's health condition, and he had to return.

"He has extended his best wishes for this tournament. He had landed at Dehradun airport, but he received a call from home informing him that his sister had developed a health problem, and he had to return. We hope he will be here with us for the final prize distribution ceremony," Kulvinder Singh Gill said.

Earlier today, the TVK leader arrived in Dehradun to participate in the National Sub-Junior Basketball Tournament amid the row against his deleted social media post in the wake of the Karur stampede.

When asked about the stampede, Aadhav Arjuna told ANI, "We are working for justice. Truth will come out." His visit comes amid a case registered against him for making a post on X, allegedly calling for a Nepal and Sri Lanka-like uprising in Tamil Nadu against the ruling government. The screenshot of Arjun's post on X has been circulating on social media despite the post being deleted following backlash.

His post comes in the backdrop of the unfortunate September 27 Karur stampede incident that claimed the lives of 41 people. In his post, the TVK leader urged the youth in Tamil Nadu to "revolt" against authority. According to police, TVK leader Arjun has been booked under sections 192, 196(1)(b), 197(1)(d), 353(1)(b), 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by TVK General Secretary Anand and C.T.R. Nirmalkumar, Joint Secretary, in connection with the Karur stampede case.