TVK stampede LIVE UPDATES: 39 including kids dead; CM leaves for Karur; 'my heart is shattered', tweets Vijay
CM Stalin ordered a probe led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan; Centre sought report as Amit Shah spoke to Stalin, Governor Ravi, assuring support.
CHENNAI: Thirty-nine people, including ten children, died in a stampede at actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday. The dead also include 16 women. Several people who suffered injuries are admitted to the Karur Government Hospital.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a Commission of Inquiry to be led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into the incident. He is presently on his way to Karur.
Hours after the tragedy, actor-politician Vijay expressed profound grief, extending his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. “My heart is shattered," Vijay wrote on X.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report on the stampede from the Tamil Nadu government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Stalin to take stock of the situation post-stampede at Karur and assured all possible central help.
Live Updates
- 28 Sept 2025 9:26 AM IST
Death toll 39, injured people stable now
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar said that out of the total deceased, 28 were from Karur, 2 each from Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul, and 1 from Salem, while 4 are yet to be identified.
Speaking to reporters, he said that out of 95 injured people, all are stable except one. He said, "A total of 95 people have been admitted to the hospital. 51 are admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Except for one, the others are stable. Specialised doctors are looking after them. The remaining 44 are admitted to the private hospitals. 39 people have lost their lives."
- 28 Sept 2025 1:01 AM IST
The tragic stampede at TVK president Vijay’s rally in Karur has claimed at least 38 lives, including those of women and kids.
- 28 Sept 2025 12:20 AM IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at a political rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu.
"Received the tragic news of people dying in a stampede during a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the grieving families to bear this painful moment. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede," Soren posted on X.
- 27 Sept 2025 11:34 PM IST
Actor Vishal expressed deep grief over the tragic stampede. In a tweet, he said, “Utter nonsense. Hearing that more than 30 people including children losing their lives over a stampede in actor/politician Vijay’s rally is heartwrenching and totally not right. My heart goes out to every one of those innocent victims and my deepest condolences to every one of them & their respective families. May their souls rest in peace.”
He also urged the TVK party to provide compensation to the families of the deceased, calling it the least that could be done. Vishal further stressed the need for adequate safety arrangements in all future political rallies to prevent such tragedies.
- 27 Sept 2025 11:34 PM IST
Traders plan to down shutters in Karur condoling the unfortunate incident