TVK gears up for Vijay’s Dec 18 campaign meet with security, logistics arrangements

ERODE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has put in place elaborate arrangements for the campaign meeting to be addressed by party chief Vijay on December 18 in Tamil Nadu's Erode district.

The preparations, party leaders said, go beyond the requirements stipulated by the police and are aimed at ensuring the safety and smooth movement of the large crowd expected at the event. The event will be held near the Vijayamangalam toll plaza in Perundurai taluk of the district.

Speaking to reporters at the venue on Tuesday, TVK administrative committee chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan said the party was organising the meeting with exceptional attention to security, crowd management, and public convenience.

“The arrangements will set a benchmark for public meetings in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

According to Sengottaiyan, 40 CCTV cameras have been installed across the venue to monitor crowd movement and enhance security.

In addition, 40 walkie-talkies will be used by organisers for real-time coordination and emergency communication.

Medical preparedness has also been scaled up significantly, with 24 ambulances stationed at the site along with a medical team comprising 72 doctors and 120 nurses.

To address basic amenities, drinking water will be stored in 20 large tanks and supplied to attendees through bottled distribution.

Temporary toilet facilities have been set up at 20 different locations across the venue to cater to the anticipated influx of people.

As a precautionary measure, three fire service vehicles will be stationed on-site throughout the event. Special arrangements have also been made to manage vehicular traffic. Designated parking areas have been created, including a separate 20-acre space exclusively for two-wheelers, to avoid congestion on nearby roads.

He said these measures were designed to ensure orderly entry and exit for participants.

Sengottaiyan added that the police have informed the party that around 1,500 personnel will be deployed for security duty during the meeting.

The organisers expect the gathering to attract approximately 10,000 party cadres and nearly 25,000 members of the general public. Entry to the venue will be open, with no passes or QR codes required. The timing for allowing party workers and the public into the venue will be decided by the police on the day of the event.

To facilitate smooth dispersal after the meeting, as many as 14 exit routes have been arranged.

Sengottaiyan also clarified that no separate formal welcome area has been earmarked for Vijay, underscoring the party’s focus on simplicity and crowd safety.