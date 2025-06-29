TVK flays intense poll roll revision in Bihar

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna on Saturday raised serious concerns over the Election Commission of India's (ECI) move to undertake a Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, calling it a “conspiracy against democracy orchestrated by the BJP-led Union government.”

In a statement, Aadhav said, “The newly proposed procedure threatens democratic rights and demands immediate clarification.”

He pointed out that the door-to-door document verification process, set to be undertaken just months before the Bihar assembly elections, was last implemented in 2003, and questioned the urgency behind reviving it now.

“The ECI claims the exercise ensures transparency by eliminating ineligible names and including missing voters. But without adequate safeguards, the move could lead to the disenfranchisement of voters lacking documents like Aadhaar or birth certificates,” he said.

The TVK leader warned that the slow and bureaucratic process of re-inclusion could deter voters, particularly marginalized communities, from reclaiming their rights.

Drawing parallels to the NRC process in Assam, he said such initiatives have historically impacted vulnerable sections. “The timing and execution raise suspicions of political motives, with fears of selective voter suppression. If extended to Tamil Nadu, it may reduce voter turnout, especially among minorities and oppressed groups,” he added.

Calling it a direct assault on constitutional rights, TVK urged the ECI to adhere to existing protocols and appealed to all opposition parties to unite against what he termed a "democratic subversion."