TVK flag row: Madras HC to deliver verdict on BSP’s plea on July 3

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) is set to deliver its order on July 3 in a case filed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) seeking a ban on the use of an elephant symbol on the flag of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, founded by actor Vijay.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the BSP claimed that the elephant symbol, which is the official election symbol of their party, is being used on the TVK party flag, and requested the court to ban its use by TVK. The BSP argued that such usage could create confusion among voters.

Responding to the petition, the counsel representing TVK stated that the BSP's interim plea is not maintainable and should be dismissed with a penalty. The TVK side asserted that the Election Commission had already issued a favourable order in their favour regarding the flag issue.

The TVK further argued that there is no similarity between their flag and the BSP’s official party symbol, and any visual comparison clearly shows they are distinct. They also claimed that the petition was filed by BSP purely for publicity purposes.

The court, after hearing arguments from both sides, announced that it will issue its ruling on the interim petition filed by the Bahujan Samaj Party on July 3.