TVK fields Sengottaiyan to boost Kongu belt

CHENNAI: There was a grand reception awaiting expelled AIADMK veteran KA Sengottaiyan when he reached TVK headquarters in Panaiyur on Thursday and joined the fledgling party in the presence of party founder-president Vijay.

After having met Vijay hours after quitting the House as MLA on Wednesday, his entry was a formality. However, belying the warm welcome and furious speculations, the seasoned politician – a nine-time MLA, multiple-time minister, and once a trusted aide of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and then J Jayalalithaa – was not made the number two in the party.

Instead, he was accommodated as the chief coordinator of the administrative committee and organising secretary for the Western region, overseeing Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Erode and Tirupur, where he has to battle wits with AIADMK general secretary and fellow Gounder strongman, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

According to party sources, he will work closely with general secretary Anand and maintain direct communication with party president Vijay.

Welcoming him, Vijay said Sengottaiyan embodied unwavering political loyalty and organisational discipline. "As a 20-year-old, he placed his faith in ‘Puratchi Thalaivar’ MGR and joined his movement.

He became an MLA at a very young age and remained a steadfast lieutenant of both MGR and Jayalalithaa. After serving the same party with loyalty for 50 years, he joined us today. His political experience and grassroots strength will be an immense asset to the TVK, " Vijay said in a video message, adding, "Nalladhe Nadakkum, Vettri Nichayam."

Speaking to reporters, Sengottaiyan said he had taken a "clear and conscious decision", alleging that the DMK and AIADMK were "travelling together", which the people of Tamil Nadu were fully aware of.

"Tamil Nadu needs a clean and accountable government. Our Ilaval (Vijay) has built a massive people's party and earned the trust of lakhs. Across nations and states, people are seeking change. Tamil Nadu, too, longs for a transformative political shift," he said.

Confident of the TVK's electoral prospects, he added, "The public has accepted my decision. In 2026, Tamil Nadu will witness the formation of a people-backed, sacred government.

Vijay will definitely win and become the Chief Minister." Sengottaiyan also dismissed rumours about meetings with leaders of the DMK or BJP, insisting that no State or national party had approached him.

He was accompanied by former Tirupur MP V Sathyabama and hundreds of loyalists from his native Gobichettipalayam, many of whom were also expelled from the AIADMK in recent months. Also, former BJP Puducherry unit president V Saminathan, former AIADMK MLA from Karaikal KAU Assana Marecar, and others from various parties joined the TVK.