TVK faces allegations of selling party posts for Rs 4 lakh

CHENNAI: The Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is under the spotlight in Villupuram after claims emerged that party posts were being sold for lakhs of rupees.

As per a Thanthi TV report, a TVK functionary has alleged that a sum of Rs 4 lakh was demanded for appointing individuals to the district executive committee and the position of deputy youth wing organiser.

However, TVK South Villupuram District Secretary Kushi Mohan has denied these allegations.