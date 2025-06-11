TVK executive sends apology letter to prez Vijay for inviting DMK Minister EV Velu

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Tiruvannamalai South District Secretary Bharathidasan has sent an apology letter to the party president Vijay for inviting and feliciting DMK Minister EV Velu.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the housewarming ceremony for the TVK executive's new house was conducted on June 8. Minister EV Velu attended the function as he had been invited and was felicitated with a Rs 20 currency garland by Bharathidasan.

Accordingly, TVK which politically opposes the DMK government sought an explanation.

In the letter, Bharathidasan said, "I invited my family friend, Minister Velu, as well as friends and party members, to the event. As a minister, I presented him with a garland of 20-rupee currency and a bouquet of flowers as a mark of respect. I regret this action, and will not invite any other party functionaries"