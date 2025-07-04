TVK declares Vijay as CM candidate for TN Assembly polls 2026

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday announced Vijay as the Chief Minister candidate for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

This resolution was adopted at the executive committee meeting, attended by more than 1,000 party executives and district-level leaders, at the party headquarters in Panaiyur on Friday.

The party has also planned to launch an extensive grassroots campaign across 10,000 villages in Tamil Nadu.

These gatherings aim to communicate the party's ideology, people-centric programmes, and long-term development vision.

The campaign, organised as per Vijay's instruction, is being managed by general secretary N Anand and senior functionaries, who are dividing the state into 10 zones for coordinated outreach.